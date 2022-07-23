Perth in SSKM by ambulance! State minister sick since arrest – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee fell ill soon after the ED arrested him. He was brought to SSKM Hospital from Bankshal Court. Parth has been ordered to undergo two days of jail custody. And so the initial medical examination will be done at SSKM Hospital. The results of those tests will determine whether he will be admitted to the hospital or remain in ED custody.

Partha Chatterjee’s ECG will be the first of the initial medical tests. Also blood pressure is being measured. Only after this examination will it be decided where Partha Chatterjee will stay. Partha Chattopadhyay is accompanied by two ED officials in SSKM. He is being taken by ambulance from the emergency department of SSKM to the cardiology department. He will be tested there.

He was arrested after 27 hours of interrogation. Partha Chatterjee fell ill after being arrested by ED. Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer also submitted the medical report to the court about the state minister’s physical condition. After hearing this, the judge directed the investigating officer of ED to immediately take Partha Chattopadhyay to SSKM Hospital for a physical examination. Initially, ED officials objected to SSKM.

Read more – ‘Shame is stealing Ghenna Shikeya..! Seeing the condition of Partha, Rudranil shouted harshly

Incidentally, Partha Chatterjee has several physical problems including diabetes, high blood pressure. His lawyers also claimed in front of the media that the former education minister has become quite ill after the arrest.

Also Read- Parth being taken from Joka ESI Hospital to Bankshal Court

This morning, ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment corruption case ED produced Partha Chattopadhyay in Bankshal court today The court ordered the state minister and Trinamool secretary general to be sent to ED custody for two days. He will be produced in the special court of ED again on Monday

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: July 23, 2022, 20:07 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Cahtterjee, Partha Chattapadhyay