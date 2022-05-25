#Kolkata: Former Education Minister Perth Chatterjee may face CBI again today Perth Chatterjee faced the CBI last Thursday in a SSC recruitment corruption case The CBI has summoned the former education minister again at 11 am today State Industries Minister R 8 left Nakatala’s house shortly after 10 am Probably he is going to the CBI office However, Perth Chatterjee did not comment while leaving the house

According to sources, Perth Chatterjee is probably going to appear at the CBI office even today His lawyers reached Perth Chatterjee’s Naktala house this morning Probably, after discussing with the lawyers, this important minister of the state will face the Central Investigation Agency

Perth Chatterjee was at the CBI office for about three and a half hours last Thursday According to sources, he was not questioned much by the CBI officials State Education Minister Paresh Adhikari has already been questioned by CBI officials There are allegations against Paresh Adhikari for using his influence to appoint his daughter as a teacher The CBI can also see the statements of the two ministers

Perth Chatterjee was confronted by the CBI as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court The SSC advisory committee formed in 2019 when he was the education minister has been accused of several serious irregularities in the appointment process. The CBI also interrogated the members of the committee

