pet lovers association did treatment of the dog rescued from bagtui village – News18 Bangla

#Rampurhat: The animal welfare organization reached Bagtui Case in Rampurhat to treat the pet rescued by the CBI. Fugitive Lalon Sheikh in Rampurhat case. But his pet Sarmey was stuck at home. Yesterday, the CBI officials broke the lock of Lalon’s house and came out on all fours of the year and a half (CBI Rescued dog trapped in lalon Sheikh’s house for 9 days). He has been locked up for the last 9 days. The CBI left him with his neighbor Toto driver Babar. Meanwhile, the Surrey Nirbakanna animal lovers’ organization reached Bogtui village today to treat the pet. The pet is examined physically. Sarmeyati is suffering from dehydration as she has not eaten for 9 days. Saline and other drugs were given. According to the Surrey Nirvana Animal Welfare Association, it will take time for Sarmeyer to overcome his weakness, and his food has also been provided by the organization.

Lalon Sheikh and his family are one of the accused in the disappearance after the Bogtui incident. Lalon’s whereabouts were not found after searching several times before. But Lalon’s pet was found on Thursday. The pet was rescued by CBI officials. He handed it over to the neighboring family. On Thursday, CBI officials raided Lalon’s locked house. During the raid in the presence of the district police, the CBI officials saw that the house was locked, but a dog’s call could be heard clearly from inside. In this situation, the CBI officials broke the lock of the house in the presence of the district police to collect the CCTV footage. And when they entered, they were amazed at what they saw.

They saw Lalon’s pet dog inside the locked house. They see a German Shepherd lying on his back. Weakened by a few days of starvation. This one and a half year old dog has been imprisoned in that house for the last 9 days. CBI officials rescued the pet and brought it out. They said that this pet did not eat at all. He had to stay indoors for so many days. After rescuing him, the officials brought him out and talked to the neighbors. He decided that the dog would stay at the house of his neighbor Babar Ali.

Supratim Sarkar

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: April 01, 2022, 19:23 IST

