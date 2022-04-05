Petrol 115, diesel about 100! Prices are rising again tomorrow – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 115 crossed petrol, diesel touched 100! Tomorrow, the price of petrol and diesel will go up by one more point from Wednesday In the last few days, the price increase has become the rule

According to the new price, the price of petrol will go up by another 74 paise on Wednesday As a result, the price of a liter of petrol in Kolkata will be 115.12 rupees The price of diesel has increased by 61 paisa per liter and the new price of diesel is Tk 99.83

On Tuesday, however, diesel prices in all six districts of the state, including Purulia and Kochbihar, crossed 100 per liter. Diesel 8 had already crossed 100 in different parts of the country The price of petrol has broken the all-time record Petrol-diesel prices will go up every day, this has now become an unwritten rule

Opposition has spoken out in Parliament about the price of petrol and diesel The general public is practically lost in the rise in prices of essential commodities But the government is locked in the face After the elections in five states, there were fears of rising fuel prices But even experts could not have imagined that it would increase by leaps and bounds like the score of a Twenty20 cricket match. Where the price of petrol-diesel goes, it has become a matter of curiosity now!

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 05, 2022, 22:28 IST

