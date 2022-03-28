Petrol-diesel prices to rise again tomorrow, sharp attack on Center

#Kolkata: Petrol and diesel prices have been rising by one point since Tuesday Petrol price is going up by another 63 paise per liter to 109 rupees 7 paise The price of diesel is increasing by 80 paise to 94 rupees and 72 paise

In the last eight days, the price of petrol and diesel has been increasing seven times Various trade unions have called for a 48-hour nationwide strike today and tomorrow against the rise in prices of petroleum products. Among them, the price of petrol and diesel has been increased by one more point

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee has lashed out at the central government over rising petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. The Trinamool MP blamed the Center for the difference between the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas in March 2019 and March 2022.

Let’s break it down for the big lecturers, the promise breakers, Jumlebaaz and the hate mongers ..@ BJP4India is showering thr care upon the people of India with BRAZEN REPEATED PRICE HIKES. In the name of good governance, all @PMOIndia has done is wreaked havoc in our lives. pic.twitter.com/KmL2cQwmOu – Abhishek Banerjee (abhishekaitc) March 28, 2022

Abhishek wrote on Twitter, “Let’s make it easy for those who make big speeches, gossip, break promises and spread hatred. Through the Belagam price hike, the BJP is showing how much they care for the people of the country In the name of good governance, the Prime Minister has made our lives miserable ‘

Abhishek claimed on Twitter that while the average price of edible oil in the country was Rs 100.60 in March 2019, it has increased to Rs 160 in March this year. In the same way, Abhishek explained the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas with statistics.

