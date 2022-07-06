Menu
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Phoolbagan Murder: Husband stabs wife in public street! The wife was drenched in blood

#Kolkata: The Bankuli family had a daily marital quarrel, though not new to the neighbors, but residents of the Kankurgachhi Main Road area were shocked by the incident on Tuesday night. The unrest between Uttam and Berry had been going on as usual since Tuesday morning, and the quarrel between the husband and wife reached its climax around 8 pm. In a moment, Uttam and Berry came out on the street to quarrel.

The quarrel started in front of a shop called Gita Stores in Kankurgachhi Main Road area. Neighbors were a little surprised, but no one listened. Suddenly, the residents of Kankurgachhi Main Road cut off the rhythm of his wife’s screams. The locals came running and saw Baby Bankuli lying on the ground in a bloody state.

On his right side, blood gurgled near his neck. A sharp knife in the hand of Uttam Bankuli Baby’s husband. Seeing this incident, excitement spread in the area.

Baby’s son Abhishek Bankuli informed the Phulbagan police station about the incident. When Baby Bankuli was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead. Meanwhile, Berib’s husband went to the North Bankuli police station and informed the on-duty police officer that he had killed his wife. Accused Swami Uttam also handed over a sharp knife to the police while talking about surrendering after the murder. Meanwhile, after giving all the information about the incident to the police officer, Uttam said that after the murder, he wanted to commit suicide by consuming pesticides, so he ate pesticides himself.

Police immediately rushed Uttam to a private hospital on the side of the bypass. According to police sources, Uttam Bankuli’s physical condition is now stable. According to local sources, Khabar Baby did a little work but did not do any good work. Unrest was their daily routine. Besides taking Uttam’s statement, the Phulbagan police officer wanted to know whether it was a marital quarrel or some other reason behind the murder.

