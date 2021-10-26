PIL hearing is expected on 29th October ahead of Kalipuja 2021 | The future will decide the verdict of the public interest case! Concerned traders – News18 Bangla
Incidentally, a public interest litigation (High Court On Firecrackers) was filed in a similar petition last year. A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Banerjee directed the High Court on Firecrackers to ban the sale and burning of fireworks across the state. The police administration is given the power to take care of the whole situation.