Piyush Pandey and Manoj Burma in charge of CM’s security, Vivek Sahayke removed – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the midst of various discussions and debates on the security of the Chief Minister, the official conscience of the Chief Minister was removed. Vivek Sahayak was removed from the post of Director of Security. He was sent to the post of DGP Provisioning. Piyush Pandey is the new Director of Security. Manoj Barma, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, has been made Additional Director of Security. This time Manoj Barma and Piyush Pandey have been given the responsibility of security of the Chief Minister.

Manoj was removed from the post of Police Commissioner of Barrackpore and Ajay Kumar Tagore was appointed to that post. A total of 15 IPS officers were transferred by issuing a special notification on Wednesday. For example, Arnab Ghosh of Chandannagar has been transferred to the post of DIG Home Guard.

Join CP of Kolkata Police was transferred. Mr. Sudhakar was transferred to DIG Jalpaiguri Range. The joint CPs of Kolkata Police are Dhrubajyoti Dey and Kalyan Mukherjee and Shankhshubhra Chakraborty. It is believed that these three were made joint CPs to strengthen the Kolkata police. The last few months have seen a breach in the security of Kolkata, including the security of the Chief Minister. It is believed that this is the reason why this step is being taken to tighten the security. Amit P. Javalgi has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Chandannagar. He was the DIG of Jalpaiguri Range.

There was a lot of controversy over the security of the Chief Minister. So many strangers entered the Chief Minister’s house on Saturday night. The man had been hiding on the south side of the chief minister’s house all night. In the morning, the officers in charge of security at the Chief Minister’s house arrested him. But the discussion started with that. The chaos also began with how someone got over this huge security fence.

Somraj in Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 06, 2022, 22:46 IST

