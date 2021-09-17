Placement Opportunities in Budge Budge Institute of Technology (BBIT) amid Pandemic Crisis

Budge Budge Institute of Technology (BBIT), one of the prominent educational institutes of West Bengal has taken a path breaking initiative for their students. BBIT aims to produce result-oriented and skilled professionals to meet the ever-growing demands of industries. Due to the pandemic situation, students from all over the country are facing a lack of career opportunities. BBIT being a ray of hope, have managed to provide placements for around 500 students in some reputed organizations like TCS, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, Capgemini, Byju’s, Prism Johnson, Rashmi Cements, BMW Industries, Patton International, Ceasefire etc. even during this crisis period.

Devoid of any placement opportunities, this situation has affected the emotional and mental health of students lowering their self-esteem. Inadequate employment opportunities also challenged various capabilities of students. Lack of placements has been preventing the fresh and young talent to showcase their skills and intellectuality. Moreover, without any placements, many students are unable to pay back the tuition fees and the educational loans, adding onto their debt. In the current crisis situation, a large number of youths have failed to begin their career. Where the new normal has changed the complete scenario of the educational system as well BBIT is assuring to build a strong career for their students in this lockdown.

Speaking on the same, Mr. K K Gupta, Vice Chairman, BBIT said “The ongoing pandemic has a devastating impact on many students. Institutes all over India have faced hurdles to get proper career opportunities for the students. The Training and Placement team of BBIT is working relentlessly from the past 2 years towards providing a complete career solution and support to their students. Till now we have managed to provide placement opportunities in around 250 companies and we are still continuing the process so that we can fulfill our commitment towards the students to get proper exposure in the industry.”