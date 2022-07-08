Plastic Ban: Are you using Deda’s plastic even after the ban? Be careful! Can get into big trouble

#Kolkata: There are restrictions. There will also be fines. Surveillance of the municipality is also underway. What’s in it! Part of the fun is in the game of breaking the rules. The use of all types of plastic carry bags or single user carry bags below 75 microns has been banned since July 1. Although the week turned, the picture did not change. A middle-aged shopper was returning home after a morning walk near Maniktala Bazar. He saw the mango seller in front of the market and stood up. Bought mango. But what to take? It was seen that the seller gave mangoes in a banned plastic carry bag. The buyer also took it. When they were asked, they were unresponsive. (Plastic Ban)

One of the potato and onion sellers in this market has a plastic carry carry bag below 75 microns hidden under the dollar. He is giving things to the buyers whenever he gets a chance. ‘The shopkeeper is giving, so I am taking’ – Satan replied to the buyer. In this way, free use of carry bags is still going on in Maniktala market.

Why only Maniktala market! There is also a picture of unconsciousness in Goriyahat Bazaar in South Kolkata. Such a buyer reached directly to the seller. The seller also apologized after seeing the media. He ran straight to ask another seller to buy the bag. Some people are carrying 75 micron carry bags in front of them, and some are hiding forbidden carry bags.

One of the sellers in Goriyahat was directly to blame, the carry bag is being given from the wholesale market. Some buyers are saying that it is a habit of so many days, it will take time to change. In this way, this use is still going on somewhere openly, somewhere hidden. The campaign has also started from the municipality. There will be publicity, but the question is what is the urge to save the environment?

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 08, 2022, 12:05 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Plastic ban