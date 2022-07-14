Plastic Road in Kolkata || What a mess! Kolkata Municipality will build roads with plastic! Which roads are being built?

#Kolkata: Calcutta Municipality will build roads with plastic. Plastic granules will be mixed with bituminous sand stone chips. The pilot project has been in Behala. If that road survives this monsoon, Plastic Roads will show a new way to build roads in Kolkata. Bidhan Sarani in Thanthania, or Karlmarks Sarani in Khidirpur, there are many such roads in Kolkata that are under water during the rainy season. Although the pitch road is newly constructed, it is in a dilapidated condition without turning around for years. This time the plastic road is coming to change that situation. Currently, the pilot project is Netaji Subhash Road in Bakshibagan, Behala.

Although the municipality builds the road for a fee, the locals admit that it has become dilapidated due to the accumulation of rain water. The new plastic roads are in their area, so proud are the residents of Boxibagan. Many, including local resident Parthasarathy Sarkar, said the road in Baksibagan has been under water for a long time. The result is road damage. This time the road has been rebuilt. Surely something good will happen when the municipality assures.

300 and a half meter pilot project. This plastic road has shown the way abroad and in a couple of places in the country. This time a plastic road is being constructed experimentally in Kolkata. Plastic granules will mix with bitumen stone chips and sand. The first plastic of Kolkata has been made at this temperature. Abhijit Mukherjee, Mayor of Kolkata Municipality, said, “Plastic granules are being mixed with bitumen to make this road at a certain temperature. Seeing the condition of this new road, in the future during the rainy season in Kolkata, the roads that are under water for some time will be constructed in this way.

How is plastic strengthening the road? Professor Shantanu Bhowmick, a researcher at Amrita University in Coimbatore, said the use of plastic would be essential in future construction, including sidewalks. Professor Shantanu Bhowmick, a plastic expert, said such roads would be much stronger and more durable if the plastic was mixed. Most importantly, reducing the use of bitumen and recycling will help reduce plastic contamination.

প্রথম The first plastic road in Kolkata is in Behala.

পরীক্ষ Experimental Plastic Road at 300 m on Netaji Subhash Road.

ানো Recycling plastic waste for road use.

ো Reduce the amount of bitumen.

★ Road durability will increase a lot.

হিসেবে Water resistance will be created as it is a plastic material.

জমা Road damage due to rain water is less likely.

মার্ The martial stability of bitumen will increase a lot.

তাপ Road heat tolerance will increase a lot.

★ Load carrying capacity on the road will increase.

পরিমাণ The amount of pot holes in the road will be reduced.

Once the rainy season is over, the engineers of Calcutta Municipality will inspect it. Netaji Subhash Road, Plastic Road in Bakshi Bagan has the capacity to withstand a lot of water. Based on this, plans will be made to build plastic roads across Kolkata. Before Pujo, many roads across the city of Kolkata will be made by plastic surgery.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 14, 2022, 22:12 IST

