PM Likely to inaugurate the service on Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore | Modi at the inauguration of Sealdah Metro? Looking for PMO! Since when is passenger service started? – News18 Bangla

Calcutta: The station is ready. Matched the permission of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. However, passenger service could not be started at Sealdah metro station. According to sources, the Commissioner of Railway Safety had proposed changes in several parts of his report. As the work of that part was not completed on time, the journey from Sealdah to Sector Five Metro was blocked. However, this service may be launched on the 25th Baishakh Kabiguru’s birthday. That is what is being thought

The station has already been visited by Metro Rail General Manager Arun Aurora and top officials including MD of KMRCL. The General Manager said, “The Prime Minister’s Office is conducting all sorts of inquiries about this project. The Ministry of Railways is also in touch with us. We hope this service will be launched soon.”

It is learned that the authorities want to start the service on this route next month. Work is going on in the wartime activities like that. The distance between the two stations is more than two kilometers. For that reason, even if you go to a station from Sealdah, it will cost ten rupees. It will cost 20 rupees to go up to Sector Five. According to the metro fare list, the fare for the first two kilometers is five rupees. Then the fare for two to five kilometers is ten rupees. Since the distance from Sealdah to Fulbagan station is 2.33 km and from Esplanade is 2.45 km, passengers will lose ten rupees if they board the train from here.

There are three platforms at Sealdah station for two lines to facilitate the movement of a large number of passengers. That means the island platform has been created. Screen doors are sitting on both sides. Keeping in mind the crowds, there is a double discharge platform to move the train on both sides. Metro authorities believe that Sealdah is going to be one of the most important stations in the East-West Metro. That is why a special platform has been set up at Sealdah station to handle the crowd of passengers and for their safety.

The station has 9 stairs, 16 escalators and 26 ticket counters to handle the pressure of passengers. Also, there is a special lift for the able-bodied. Arrangements have also been made for passengers to get off the local train and reach the metro station. Local train tickets can also be purchased from the metro station premises.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 22, 2022, 10:24 IST

Tags: PM Narendra Modi, Sealdah Metro