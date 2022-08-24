POCO launches first-ever offline sales and service outlet in Kolkata, operated by an all-women team

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Mr. Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, along with the women driven team

A popular technology brand, POCO, which is India’s No.3 online smartphone brand, recently launched its first sales and service outlet in Kolkata, operated by an all-women team, inaugurated by Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India. POCO ensures a quality driven after-sales service, helping the brand’s vision of providing holistic service solutions to all consumers.

As part of the launch offer, service charge for the consumers is available at a discounted price. They can also avail a flat 15% discount on spare parts of those POCO devices which have run out of warranty till 31st August, at this sales and service center. This will help customers resolve their product service issues without stepping out of their homes. POCO has also arranged home delivery services across product portfolios.

At the exclusive sales and service outlet the entire POCO portfolio is available from X, F, M and C series. The brand has ensured that all sorts of hygiene measures are being taken at the entry points, such as temperature checks and hand sanitization.