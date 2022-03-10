Police are searching for the cause of death of a colleague of the deceased who was arrested from Haridebpur.

#Kolkata: Kolkata Police have arrested a colleague of Bappa Bhattacharya who was killed in Haridevpur Murder Case. According to police sources, a young man named Kundan Kumar has been arrested from Aurangabad in Bihar. Kundan also worked at the tea shop where Bappa was working in Central Calcutta.

Investigators found out that Kundan Kumar had been drinking with Bappa Bhattacharya on the day of the incident. Trouble with that? Detectives are trying to find out whether the murderer was interrogated due to a dispute over money.

However, investigators suspect that Kundan is not alone, but someone else is involved in the murder. They are also being searched Police have received permission from the Aurangabad court in Bihar to bring him to Kolkata on transit remand. Kundan Kumar will be produced in Alipore court at 10 am on Friday.

Haridebpur police on Tuesday recovered the bloody body of a 43-year-old man named Bappa Bhattacharya from the toilet of a two-storey house in Haridebpur Ziadargot area. The head of the deceased was 7 There was decay in the body too. Bottles of wine matched from the house.

Mahamaya Das, daughter-in-law of the deceased, and Arup Das, son-in-law of the deceased, had earlier demanded that Bappa should come to the house of his two friends last Sunday. By the way, Bappa lived alone in his house in Haridebpur According to that source, the detectives reached the tea shop in Lalbazar where Kundan and Bappa used to work. After searching, the police came to know that Kundan was not working after the incident. His search begins. A team of Kolkata police raided Bihar after receiving information from a secret source A team of Homicide Branch of Kolkata Police conducted the operation in collaboration with Bihar Police. Kundan was later arrested.

According to police sources, Kundan was one of the two people who were supposed to come to Bappa’s house on Sunday. But there is unrest with alcohol! Or they are trying to find out by interrogating the person who was having trouble with money.

According to the family of the deceased, Bappa had been living alone in his house in Haridebpur for the last one year. Murder by pre-planning? Police are looking for answers

The wife of the deceased came to Calcutta from Bangalore on hearing the news. He works in a parlor. Wife Pinky Bhattacharya and daughter-in-law of the family were all shocked by the incident.

