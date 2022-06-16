Police arrested four SLST job seekers in Lalbazar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Police took the protesting SLST job seekers to Lalbazar under the Shaheed Minar in the afternoon. They were detained. It has been reported that four of the protesters went to the toilet in Lalbazar and ate phenyl. Sources said that four persons named Salman Sheikh, Majizur Rahman, Jhantu Haldar and Indrajith Mandal escaped from the eyes of the police. They were rushed to SSKM. Although two were released after treatment, the other two are reported to be hospitalized.

For the last seventy days, job seekers have been protesting at the Shaheed Minar demanding jobs. They were making a plastic tent and moving to get plastic on the ground. These are the job seekers of the panel of 2017. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Thursday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Afternoon thunderstorm situation was created in the premises of Shahid Minar. The police started the police at the end of the scheduled time until the protesters did not rise.

Initially, the police virtually dragged the protesters out of the area so that the movement was not empty. After that, the police arrested a total of 5 of the agitators. All of them are kept in the red market. It is reported that four of them went to the toilet in Lalbazar and ate phenyl. Later, CPM leader Meenakshi Mukherjee appeared at the spot.

