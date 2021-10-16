Police arrests two for giving threat to singer Rashid Khan | Rashid Khan and his family threatened to kill, two workers of the artist in the police net! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Police have arrested the driver of a car and an office worker for allegedly threatening to kill musician Ustad Rashid Khan and his family. One of them has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The second accused was found after interrogating him.

It is learned that the arrested are Abinash Kumar Bharati and Deepak Aulakh. On October 9, Rashid Khan received a death threat on a computer internet call. It is said that Rashid Khan and his family will be killed if they do not pay fifty lakh rupees. After that, the artist lodged a complaint with Netaji Nagar police station.

The artist (Rashid Khan) started bargaining on the advice of the police. At first fifty lakh rupees was demanded but later it was fixed at 20 lakh rupees. During the investigation, the police identified the IP address used to threaten Rashid Khan. Police arrested Deepak from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh based on that source.

According to sources, Deepak had joined Rashid Khan’s office a few days ago. But after working for eight to ten days, he did not come to work. According to police sources, the police could find out about Abinash by interrogating Deepak. It is learned that Deepak threatened Rashid Khan by colluding with Abinash.

Abinash had been working as a driver at Rashid Khan’s house for the past few months. He gave all the information about Rashid Khan to Deepak. Police also arrested Abinash from Kolkata.