Police asked to return with money, major complaint of victim in Ultodanga rape case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sensational turn in Ultodanga rape case An on-duty police officer of Ultodanga Mahila Thana was accused of sending the victim home with money without taking the complaint of rape.

Last Tuesday, a woman bowl artist was dragged to the side of the road near Kolkata station and a complaint was made of rape Police arrested the accused within a few hours of filing the complaint on Friday

When the accused was produced in the Sealdah court on Saturday, the victim’s lawyer made serious allegations against the police during the hearing. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, after hearing such allegations from the counsel of the victim in the hearing, ordered the filing of a written petition. According to the court’s instructions, the victim’s lawyer filed their complaint in writing. After this, the court directed the DC ESD of Kolkata Police to investigate the allegations leveled against the police personnel on duty of Ultodanga Mahila Police Station and submit a report to the court on July 22.

Shyamaprasad de Pal, the victim’s lawyer, complained in the Sealdah court that the victim had gone to Ultodanga Mahila police station to file a complaint around 8 pm on July 14. But at that time the officer who was on duty at the Mahila police station, did not take the complaint and returned 1000 rupees to the victim. In fact, the victim’s lawyer also alleged that he asked the victim to return only by making a general diary.

Despite complaints against Mahila Police Station, Ultodanga police station started an investigation on the rape complaint and arrested the accused Dipu Dalui within 6 hours. The accused was produced before the Sealdah court on Saturday. The Sealdah court ordered to keep the arrested in police custody till July 22. On the other hand, the victim has been kept at home. On this day, the victim was brought to the Sealdah court. The victim gave a secret statement before the magistrate in the court. Q

On Tuesday between 12:00 and 12:30, the woman was picked up and beaten and raped on her way back from Dalpatti in Ultodanga.

