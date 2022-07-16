Menu
Search
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Police asked to return with money, major complaint of victim in Ultodanga rape case – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Sensational turn in Ultodanga rape case An on-duty police officer of Ultodanga Mahila Thana was accused of sending the victim home with money without taking the complaint of rape.

Last Tuesday, a woman bowl artist was dragged to the side of the road near Kolkata station and a complaint was made of rape Police arrested the accused within a few hours of filing the complaint on Friday

When the accused was produced in the Sealdah court on Saturday, the victim’s lawyer made serious allegations against the police during the hearing. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, after hearing such allegations from the counsel of the victim in the hearing, ordered the filing of a written petition. According to the court’s instructions, the victim’s lawyer filed their complaint in writing. After this, the court directed the DC ESD of Kolkata Police to investigate the allegations leveled against the police personnel on duty of Ultodanga Mahila Police Station and submit a report to the court on July 22.

Read more: Female bowl artist raped in Kolkata at noon! The accused was arrested within six hours of the complaint

Shyamaprasad de Pal, the victim’s lawyer, complained in the Sealdah court that the victim had gone to Ultodanga Mahila police station to file a complaint around 8 pm on July 14. But at that time the officer who was on duty at the Mahila police station, did not take the complaint and returned 1000 rupees to the victim. In fact, the victim’s lawyer also alleged that he asked the victim to return only by making a general diary.

Despite complaints against Mahila Police Station, Ultodanga police station started an investigation on the rape complaint and arrested the accused Dipu Dalui within 6 hours. The accused was produced before the Sealdah court on Saturday. The Sealdah court ordered to keep the arrested in police custody till July 22. On the other hand, the victim has been kept at home. On this day, the victim was brought to the Sealdah court. The victim gave a secret statement before the magistrate in the court. Q

On Tuesday between 12:00 and 12:30, the woman was picked up and beaten and raped on her way back from Dalpatti in Ultodanga.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kolkata Police, Rape



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleAfter 25 years of Photography Kolkata witnessing 1st time Bold Picture Exhibition by Shri Pratap Das Gupta
Next articlePresidential election on Monday, activity in Delhi-Ocher camp in Kolkata – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Badal session from Monday, Trinamool MPs to go soon after July 21 – News18 Bangla

admin -
#New Delhi: The Trinamool did not attend...

Presidential election on Monday, activity in Delhi-Ocher camp in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: The activities regarding the presidential election...

Police asked to return with money, major complaint of victim in Ultodanga rape case – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Sensational turn in Ultodanga rape case...

After 25 years of Photography Kolkata witnessing 1st time Bold Picture Exhibition by Shri Pratap Das Gupta

Reporter -
While audience is going away from media life on...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL