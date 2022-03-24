Police cancel 10 days leave, massive crackdown on illegal weapons will continue across the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui on Thursday. There he instructed the state police to take special measures to expedite the confiscation of illegal weapons. Following the directive, the ADG (Law and Order) of the state police issued a special directive stating that all the leave of police officers including SPs and CPs of the next 10 districts has been canceled. The special operation will continue for ten days to recover illegal weapons across the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Rampurhat on Thursday morning. After talking to the family of the deceased, the Chief Minister directed the police to take immediate action. He ordered the arrest of Trinamool Bloc president Anarul Hussain. He also told the police that illegal weapons should be recovered from all parts of the state immediately. The police have to take action in that regard. Following that instruction, the next instruction was given by the state police.

The directive clearly states that the police will conduct operations in the next 10 days to seize illegal weapons across the state. This campaign will be started from today. All SPs and CPs are being instructed to launch massive operations to seize all illegal weapons. DIGs and Zonal IGs and ADGs should be present to take initiative in this regard. You have to submit a report on this.

Police on Thursday arrested Trinamool Bloc president Anarul Hussain, one of the accused in the Rampurhat incident, from Tarapith. Police went to Anarul’s house on Thursday morning. There his family members were interrogated. Within hours of the incident, Anarul was arrested from Tarapith.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 24, 2022, 18:07 IST

