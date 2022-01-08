Police distributes mask and awareness at transit camp of Gangasagar Mela at Babughat arc – News18 Bangla

Babughat: Coronavirus in West Bengal is on the rise across the state. Among them, the Gangasagar fair is a cause for concern for the administration. Although the Calcutta High Court allowed the Gangasagar Mela, it imposed a number of restrictions.

Like every year, this year also there is a Kolkata Police camp at Babughat, though every moment from this year’s camp is keeping an eye on the Corona Protocol. Those who are coming to the transit camp are being given sanitizer all the time besides measuring their body temperature. Doctors have repeatedly called for social distance and the use of masks to prevent coronavirus, although this is not unknown, but the reluctance of some sections of society to wear masks is still strong.

On Saturday, a police patrol was spotted at the Gangasagar transit camp on behalf of the Kolkata Police Maidan Police Station. Maidan police came to the transit camp of the fair and kept an eye on the mask. Many of the benefactors came and went around the camp without masks. The officers of Maidan Police Station, including the officer-in-charge, handed over the masks to the people without masks.

There are various excuses for not knowing the reason for not having masks in different places on this day However, the officers of Maidan Police Station explained that they will not get wet with the same excuse as every day. Besides distributing masks on Saturday, the officer-in-charge of Maidan Police Station also said that they will have to wear masks tomorrow as well. However, there were various excuses in front of almost everyone for not having a mask. Many said they forgot to wear the mask and many said they did not have the mask. The officer-in-charge of Maidan Police Station advised to distribute masks to such benefactors and to wear masks after every moment. The police officials said that they will keep a close watch on tomorrow as well as on Saturday.