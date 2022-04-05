Police in Salt Lake Private College, News18 Bangla

#Saltlake: Students at a private college in Salt Lake were involved in a scuffle. As seen in the video, students from both sides were involved in fierce clashes in the classroom. Seeing that, panic has been created among the rest of the students. On Tuesday, the situation became so bad that the policemen of Electronics Complex police station came to the spot to handle the students. However, neither side has lodged any complaint with the police.

The fourth-year students of the private college in Salt Lake Sector Five complained that they had not been able to hear any discussion on campus, even though all the work had started for several days, starting from college. No job arrangements were being made. Fourth-year students called a strike over the allegations. The strike was going on on Tuesday. After that the trouble started. As seen in the video, the students got involved in a fight after actually falling on the table in a room. Men and women are all involved in these clashes.

During this strike and demonstration with the second year students, the trouble started with the fourth year students. Gradually there was a lot of fighting and fighting. Fighting started inside the college campus. Upon receiving the news of the incident, the police of Electronics Complex police station came to the spot. There were also allegations that several students were detained. After that the police came and disarmed the students of both sides. The protests, which were originally staged by final-year students, were reported to have started on Tuesday.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 05, 2022, 19:27 IST

