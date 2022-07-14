police rescued 500 indian star tortoise from 2 men in Dharmatala kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Two young men standing at the Dharmatala bus stand, with two large trolley bags. They have been standing and talking for a long time and sometimes they are looking at their mobile phones. The police of Maidan Police Station wanted to know from the two suspects why they were standing. Police said to open two trolley bags to stay with.

As soon as he opened the bag, the police caught his eye. Inside the trolley bag is something tied like a sack of cloth. The Indian star tortoise came out as soon as he took off the clothes tied from the trolley bag. There are more than 500 turtles in two trolley bags.

According to sources, the turtles were brought from South India. Police have arrested two youths. The suspects are said to be residents of Tamil Nadu. The turtles were planned to be transported to eastern India via Tamil Nadu for the purpose of smuggling abroad. Apart from the two arrested youths, who else is involved in this cycle, the Kolkata Police has started an investigation. More than 500 rescued turtles have already been kept at Alipore Zoo. Police are interrogating the suspects to find out how long this cycle has been going on and who is behind it.

The turtles are also being questioned about how much money they were delivered to. It is believed that the two youths came to Calcutta from Tamil Nadu with the aim of using the state as a corridor to smuggle turtles across the India-Bangladesh border. Even the police are not ruling out the possibility of smuggling to North-East India through this state. Kolkata police have also started investigating whether such tortoises have been smuggled anywhere in the surrounding states in recent times. Investigators believe there is a big ring behind this trafficking. All aspects are being scrutinized to catch the head of that cycle.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 14, 2022

