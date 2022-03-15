Police should visit districts, be careful in swinging, Chief Secretary instructs – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Two murders in a row. Also for political reasons! The Chief Minister held a meeting on Monday so as not to raise questions about law and order in the state. The chief secretary held a meeting on Tuesday. After the two political assassinations, the district police chief instructed the chief secretary that high-ranking police officers should also visit the district. Care should be taken so that no law and order problem is created.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over this. 26 municipalities have become sensitive regarding the formation of boards. And the SPs have to pay attention so that there is no unrest. The chief secretary said during a meeting with the police. According to sources, the Chief Secretary may have instructed the civic volunteers on this day due to the death of Anis. He said the civic police need to be properly trained. The names of the civic police are coming up on various issues. They need to have the right feeling. Howrah and Barrackpore are very sensitive police districts. The Chief Secretary specially warned the ESPCPs of the two districts in today’s meeting.

Besides, he said in the meeting, all arrangements should be made for the swing so that the eventless swing festival can be held in the state. There is Shabbat. Make sure there are no unpleasant situations or troubles. On the day of the swing and the day after that, the senior officers have to visit different places in the district. At the meeting, a high-ranking police official gave this instruction to the Chief Secretary. It is learned that the two political assassinations in recent times and the death of Anis Khan have been discussed in detail in today’s meeting. And that is why the civic police have been asked to pay special attention.

According to sources, high-ranking IB officials were also questioned during the meeting. In many cases, IB reports are not available but events are happening. The chief secretary also asked why the intelligence department was not getting information.

