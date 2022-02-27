Police will keep an eye on the whole situation on the day of strike, decision Nabanner – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Monday, the day of the strike (BJP Strike), the Kolkata Police Commissioner will have to keep a close watch on the whole situation from the morning, Nabanna said. If necessary, different places have to be visited.If someone tries to stop or stop by force, necessary steps have to be taken. If you want to close government and non-government organizations, you have to take legal action. If there is a peaceful movement. Force so that nothing is stopped. If no employee comes, then necessary steps have to be taken. This is the instruction of the DG to the Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police. On Sunday, the chief secretary held a virtual meeting with the district superintendent of police. According to Nabanna sources, he gave such instructions at that meeting.

Money will be deducted if the day of closure (Bengal Strike) is not present, the state said. However, the state has also said that the government is taking all possible measures to ensure that no one is harmed.

The BJP on Monday called for a 12-hour strike on terrorism charges in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP Bengal) is going on strike from 8 am to 6 pm. “Those who do not have the power are calling for a ban. Sitting in a cold house, they are calling for a ban to defile Bengal.” Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee reacted strongly to the ban.

Read more: Opposition is influencing voters, cheap politics is going on: Kunal Ghosh

Mayor Firhad Hakim also responded. The metropolitan said, “I am constantly seeing the conspiracy to discredit Bengal. Since Bengal is trying to move the government forward in a democratic way, it is polluting Bengal. There is no Bengal Strike in Bengal. Tomorrow the Trinamool will be on the streets.”

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 27, 2022, 23:55 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Nabanna