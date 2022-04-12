poll percentage till 1pm in Ballygunge and Asansol | How many votes were cast in Baliganj and Asansol till noon? State By-Election Voting Picture – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ballygunge, Asansol By Election is underway in Baliganj and Asansol. Voting started at 8 am. In Asansol, 121 companies are responsible for the security of the Central Force. 51 percent booths will have web-casting system. Meanwhile, 18 companies of central forces have been deployed in Baliganj.

The pace of voting has slowed down since morning (Ballygunge, Asansol By Election). As of 1 pm, the turnout in the Asansol by-election was 43.7 percent. In the Baliganj by-election, the turnout was 26.20 percent till one o’clock. Earlier, the turnout in the Baliganj assembly by-election was 16.2 percent till 11 am. In Asansol, the turnout was 26.6 percent. Earlier, the vote was held in Asansol till 9 am 12. 6 percent. 7 percent in Baliganj.

The Asansol and Baliganj by-elections (Bengal By Election 2022) have been going on in the state since this morning under the strict surveillance of the Central Forces and the State Police. The turnout was low from the beginning of the day. Although the time has increased, the picture has not changed much in Baliganj. According to the statistics provided by the commission till one o’clock in the afternoon, the turnout was relatively low in Baliganj assembly constituency. On the other hand, the situation is somewhat promising in Asansol.

It may be mentioned that BJP candidate Agnimitra Pal had to face protests in Barabani of Asansol on this day. Even the BJP candidate’s car was allegedly attacked with bamboo and sticks Agnimitra Paul also alleged that his security guard’s car was vandalized. Locals also alleged that Agnimitra Pal’s security guards beat him to disperse protesters.

According to the commission, there was no rigging anywhere. Agnimitra Paul had a large convoy in a populated area of ​​Barabani. So at first the police had difficulty in controlling the situation (Bengal By Election 2022). The police commissioner of Asansol has started investigation into the incident. On the other hand, Agnimitra Paul was accused of entering the booth with armed security guards. The Election Commission then warned Agnimitra Pal, a BJP candidate from Asansol. Sources said that the commission sent a message to the BJP candidate through the police.

On the other hand, in Baliganj, Babul Supriyo is found in a good mood. The Trinamool candidate was seen in Baliganj this morning. He was wearing a white flower shirt and black pants. He explained the real reason for the color trial. “I came out wearing a white shirt today. You can interpret this white shirt as you like. But the only explanation for me is that I came out of Asansol with a white transparent image. We had a backbone. Me and Shatrughna Sinha.” On this day, Babul can be heard singing in a light mood.

First published: April 12, 2022, 14:45 IST

