Polling Percentage till 5 pm

#Kolkata: During the day, 108 municipal polls were completed in the state. Commission sources said the turnout at the end of the day was 8.51 percent. Elections were supposed to be held in 107 municipalities (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022), but the Trinamool won the uncontested elections in Dinhata in Kochbihar district a few days ago, according to the State Election Commission.

Scattered unrest in the district started from this morning. Allegations of bombing also came from Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad. On the other hand, there were allegations of EVM vandalism in several places. However, in the meantime, voters in different areas, regardless of gender, have been seen casting their votes (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). About 65.02 per cent polling took place across the state till 3 pm. That is what the election officials said. As of 1 pm, 95.7 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in more than 2,000 wards in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, commission sources said.

Voting in 106 municipalities of 20 districts (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) started from 8 am on Sunday and continued throughout the day. In order to ensure fair elections, the commission said that every polling station would be covered with a tight security blanket. The level of security has been gradually increased according to the number of booths in each polling station.

However, unrest could not be avoided. There was a lot of tension in Ward No. 13 of Dhulian Municipality. Voting ends. The voting started in the morning but the noise started at 10:30 in the afternoon. There have been allegations of attempts to occupy the booth. Huge police force was in control of the situation at the scene.

Arjun Singh’s relative Sanjay Singh has been arrested for threatening to vandalize an EVM in Bhatpara. On the other hand, BJP candidates blocked the road on Jessore Road in Bangaon after leaving the polling station. BJP candidates blocked the road in Ward No. 10 of Bangaon by making various allegations against the Trinamool.

Fake voters were detained at a booth in Deshbandhu Para, Ward 5 of Dalkhola Municipality. A number of people have been accused of reaching the polls even though their names have not been registered yet.

On the other hand, the CPM candidate has been accused of beating the Trinamool candidate to the ground in Ward No. 11 of Shantipur Municipality. Trinamool candidate Snigdha Mukherjee said the CPIM candidate and his party had been threatening him for a long time. Later, CPIM candidate Moumita Das launched a surprise attack. The grassroots candidate was practically thrown on the ground and beaten with shoes. However, Moumita Mahato Das has denied the allegations made by the Trinamool candidate. Similar allegations were made in Nadia’s Gayeshpur. The argument of the three candidates finally reached the climax.

First published: February 27, 2022, 18:47 IST

