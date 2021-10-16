Pollution | Bangla news: Environmentalists worried about Ganga pollution! From next year, emphasis will be laid on floating in artificial reservoirs

#Kolkata: Environmentalists have been vocal about the idol Niranjan in the Ganges for a long time. According to them, Durga Thakur has many structures. As a result, even though the structure was submerged in water, the colors of so many idols are mixing in the Ganges. The Ganges is polluted. Ambernath Sengupta, a scientist, filed a case two years ago to stop the river from floating. In this context, the National Environmental Court also directed the state to formulate a specific outline for floating in the Ganges. But environmentalists claim he is not following instructions. And that is the ultimate frustrated environmentalists.

Their statements have been tried a lot. But it is still floating in the Ganges. Environmentalist Subhash Dutt said that even this year the pollution has not been completely stopped. Even if the structure is removed quickly, the contamination is spreading from the ancillary things. He claimed that he had taken pictures of the situation. Water pollution in rivers and ponds causes damage to aquatic animals and plants. Floating in the pond should be stopped immediately. In this regard, Ambernath Babu, a resident of Dumdum and a retired scientist of the Central Energy Research Institute, filed a case in the National Environmental Court in 2016.

The verdict in the case has come up for discussion again in the wake of the recent directive of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). Last year, the NMCG had issued letters to 11 states, including West Bengal, banning them from floating idols in the Ganges. The idol was asked to make a temporary pond or reservoir next to the Ganges or its tributaries for Niranjan. According to a Union Ministry source, such a step was taken to prevent pollution of the Ganges. Scientists say that the paint used in the idol contains harmful substances including chromium and lead. When mixed with water, it harms aquatic animals and plants.

Subhash Babu’s question, even if the National Environmental Court asks you to follow certain rules about abandonment, where is it being obeyed? On the other hand, Tridhara has also made arrangements for alternative floating this year. Artificial reservoirs have even been built by the municipality. Although Subhash Babu welcomed the initiative, he claimed that it was not the solution to the problem. We have to understand the real problem and find a solution. Environmentalists have been vocal about the idol Niranjan in the Ganges for a long time. According to them, even though the structure was submerged in water, the colors of so many idols are mixing in the Ganges. The Ganges is being polluted.

The Union Ministry of Water Power has been conducting regular campaigns on social media titled ‘No Pollution Durga Pujo’ to prevent pollution of the Ganges since the beginning of the pujo season. There is talk of removing pujo flowers, cosmetics or ornaments from the body of the idol before Niranjan. Even the idols have been asked to be kept open to prevent pollution of the Ganges. Environmentalist Subhash Dutta also filed a case against immersion in the Ganges. According to him, like many other places in the country, idol worship in the Ganges is completely stopped in Allahabad.

In the words of Subhash Babu, “All the states through which the Ganges flows should have the same policy on floating. If other states can, then why can’t West Bengal or Kolkata? ‘ According to them, in the case of Bhasan, strict observance of environmental rules is followed. Besides removing the flowers of the idol, the decoration is also kept open. According to the officials of Kolkata Municipality, the arrangement of floating has been done in accordance with the pollution rules for many years. Can alternative arrangements be made for floating next year? Will that system be completely scientific? This is what is currently being discussed among environmentalists. According to Subhash Babu, water of Ganges has also been collected this year. Samples have been sent for testing. They are waiting for the fruit.

Abir Ghoshal