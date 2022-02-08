positivity rate is lower than 2 percent in Bengal | After a long time, the infection rate dropped below 2 percent … – News18 Bangla
Although the number of corona cases has increased slightly from the previous day, today’s West Bengal Covid Update is giving some relief. The positivity rate is below 2 percent. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in Bengal has exceeded 800. The death toll is still above 30. However, the positivity rate dropped below 2 percent in one fell swoop. Symbolic image.