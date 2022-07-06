Possibility to bring uniform speed policy in the state this time – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Uniform speed policy in the state to prevent road accidents? The approval is going to be tabled in the cabinet soon. The report was prepared by talking to the Public Works, Transport, Health, Education, Police Department. The report was prepared by Kharagpur IIT. This report has already been submitted. What will be the speed in any area? What will be the speed at any time? What will happen to highway traffic management? Everything is mentioned in this report.

This time the speed control system in the state. This arrangement will be added to the Save Drive, Save Life project. This measure will be brought to prevent accidents. Kharagpur IIT has already started working on this. Talk to multiple departments, including the state’s Department of Transportation, Health, Education, and Public Works. How much speed on which road, how much speed in which area will be specified. Public transport experts like to say that this can prevent accidents.

According to the data, there were 13208 accidents in 2015. 6234 people died.

In 2016, there were 13560 accidents. 6544 people died in the accident.

In 2016, there were 11631 accidents. 579 people died in the accident.

In 2017, there were 12,605 accidents. 5711 people died in the accident.

In 2019, there were 10156 accidents. 5500 people died in the accident. Many people have died in car accidents in the state till the previous period

Pedestrian accident rate in the state 52% Bike accident rate 19% Lorry accident rate 12% Bicycle accident rate 6% Cab accident rate 5% Bus accident rate 3% Auto accident rate 1% According to transport experts, drivers are not to blame. Now in many places drivers are given proper training.

Explaining the cause of the accident, they said, “In a state like West Bengal, there is never a land problem. Sometimes due to other reasons, there are many obstacles in driving on the road. As such there are highways in many places in this state which pass through the market. Roads are narrow in many places. The speed of the car needs to be controlled in all those places. But the speed is not controlled due to lack of proper surveillance. And if accidents happen on that occasion, the number of deaths is increasing. Professor Vargab Maitra of Kharagpur IIT said that speed control is possible If the rules can be followed Many people do not want to accept so accidents happen more. We are doing this with full control of traffic management.

