Post Poll Violence: Gaurab Sarkar killed in post-poll violence, Anubrat Mandal avoids CBI presence

#Kolkata: Anubrata Mandal has avoided the presence of CBI in the post-poll violence in Bengal. Birbhum’s Dakabuko Trinamool (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal on Friday. CBI officials summoned him to appear before the CBI in the aftermath of post-poll violence.

But according to CBI sources, Anubrata Mandal told CBI on Friday that he could not attend due to physical illness. That is what he told the CBI team in Birbhum. According to CBI sources, the CBI summoned Anubrat Mandal a few days ago to appear before it on Friday in connection with the murder of Gaurab Sarkar of Ilambazar in Birbhum. Incidentally, some miscreants assassinated Gaurab Sarkar in Ilambazar on May 2 after the results of the polls came out.

This time the Anubrata Mandal, the leader of the Birbhum Trinamool (TMC), summoned the CBI. However, he did not show up on Friday, citing physical illness. Incidentally, on May 2, the day of the announcement of the results of the Assembly elections, a BJP activist named Gaurab Sarkar was allegedly beaten to death in Gopalnagar village in Birbhum. Allegedly, while returning from the Trinamool victory procession, some 24 people attacked the Gaurab government in Gopalnagar.

His brother and some friends were also severely beaten. Miscreants beat and vandalized. According to the family of the deceased, Gaurab died at the scene. According to his brother and some friends, it is possible to save lives. In that incident, the miscreants died with sticks, sticks and mass beatings. Gaurab’s family alleges murder.

The CBI has taken charge of the investigation into the post-poll violence (murder, rape) in the state following a High Court order. The search started in several places in the state. One after another FIR, arrest, chargesheet was given by CBI Gives chargesheets for multiple murders, rapes, violence against women. CBI arrested Gaurab Sarkar’s murder in Gopalnagar of Birbhum. Dilip Mridha was arrested in the investigation. The CBI team then went to the Trinamool party office and issued a notice to the editor. This time the Anubrata Mandal, the leader of the Birbhum Trinamool (TMC), summoned the CBI in connection with the murder of that glorious government. Although he claimed to have avoided appearing due to physical illness, CBI officials said.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: January 28, 2022, 16:37 IST

Tags: Anubrata Mandal, CBI, Post Poll Violence