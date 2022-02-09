Post Poll Violence in West Bengal || The price of the head is 50 thousand, the CBI’s innovative way to find the three fugitives from Jhargram

#Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 per head for apprehending three fugitives in connection with the post-poll violence in the state. According to CBI sources, the accused fugitives will be named as Soren, Rajkishore Mahato and Harekrishna Mahato. The list of accused fugitives with pictures and names has been published. Hulia has been issued against the accused.

On 5 May 2021, the grandfather of Fogal Mandi was killed in the Jamboni police station area of ​​Jhargram. Complainant Fogal Mandi told CBI officials that he found out that his grandfather was lying on the road in a bloody condition in Mahachak area of ​​Jhargram around 7 pm that day. The miscreants hit him on the head. Bedharak fell to the ground in a bloody state due to the beating. He was rushed to Jhargram District Super Specialty Hospital where doctors declared him dead. He lodged a written complaint with the Jamboni police station on May 8. The CBI took charge of the investigation. This is because the CBI took charge of the post-poll violence in the state (murder, rape) under the direction of the High Court.

Read more: ‘Kirti’ of the headmistress, selling the green companion bicycle of the school for 360 rupees!

Earlier, a total of 12 fugitives were arrested in connection with the murder of Kankurgachhi Abhijit Sarkar and a reward of Rs 50,000 per head was announced by the CBI for apprehending the accused. The money prize was announced on behalf of the CBI. Besides, the CBI has set a fine of Rs 50,000 per head to nab the three fugitives in connection with the murder of Akash Yadav in Jagddal.

Read more: The world’s largest ice-covered igloo cafe opened in Gulmarg, see the dazzling interior in the picture …

The CBI has announced Rs 50,000 per head to nab two fugitives accused in the murder of Manoj Jaiswal in Nalhati of Birbhum and two fugitives in the murder of Manik Maitra in Shitalkuchi. After that, the CBI announced a reward of Rs 50,000 per head if they could catch the two fugitives in the murder of an old woman named Shobharani Mandal in Jagddal. All in all, the CBI is gearing up to catch the fugitive accused in the post-poll violence in the state.

ARPITA HAZRA

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: February 09, 2022, 13:01 IST

Tags: Post Poll Violence