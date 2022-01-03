Post Poll Violence: Sensational information on post-poll violence, 21 allegations of sexual harassment-rape proved in CBI investigation are false!

#Kolkata: New twist in post-poll unrest case! There were ‘fake’ allegations of sexual harassment. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has returned 21 sexual harassment allegations. The CBI’s lawyer told the court that the investigation did not find any evidence of rape, indecency or sexual harassment in the allegations. As a result, the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in the state, made false allegations from the outset.

In fact, the NHRC report mentioned sexual harassment in 21 cases, but the CBI did not find any evidence. So they returned the allegations to SIT. There were 39 FIRs of sexual harassment during the post-poll unrest in the state. The CBI is still investigating four cases of sexual harassment.

Murder or unnatural death

The CBI has issued 10 full chargesheets in the investigation of 52 murders or unnatural deaths. CBI is investigating 36 cases. 2 cases went back to SIT and 2 cases are being investigated by CBI. The report was filed by Additional Solicitor General YJ Dastur as a CBI lawyer in the post-poll unrest case.

SIT investigation:

Out of 69 cases, seat chargesheets were issued in 563 cases. They have submitted closure reports in 63 cases. But the High Court again summoned the state’s affidavit regarding the return of the evictees. The state will have to state in the affidavit what steps will be taken to return the displaced persons by January 24. A sensational allegation has been made in the High Court that the panchayat members were sent home with fines. The Chief Justice Division Bench has directed the public interest litigants to provide details within two weeks along with the fine documents.