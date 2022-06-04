Poster Launch & Announcement of Millind Gaba’s India Tour

Kolkata’s largest live entertainment company, Select brings to you Millind Gaba’s India Tour. This will be Millind Gaba’s first-ever Live in Concert India tour. The tour would travel to 8 cities over 2 months. This is an initiative of Select. The concerts are designed as a unique, never-seen-before experience, where Millind Gaba will showcase his very best. Fans can sing and dance to their favorite tunes LIVE with Millind Gaba. The announcement & poster launch of Millind Gaba’s India Tour was held today with the presence of: Millind Gaba, Bollywood Singer; Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Select; Gitesh Sharma, Representative of Select.

Millind Gaba is an Indian singer, songwriter, music producer and actor associated with Punjabi and Bollywood music. He is known for his songs “Nazar Lag Jayegi”, “She Don’t Know” and “Yaar Mod Do”. His popular singles are “Nazar Lag Jayegi”, “She Don’t Know”, “Main Teri Ho Gayi”, “Zindagi Di Paudi”, “Peele Peele”, “Beautiful”, “Nachunga Aise” and “Kya Karu”. The music video for his song “She Don’t Know” was released on 8 January 2019 by T-Series on YouTube. The video became popular with over 500 million views.

Speaking to media, Millind Gaba, Bollywood Singer said, “It will be my first integrated and exclusive India tour and I am very grateful to have this opportunity to perform live for my audiences across different cities. This journey along with Select will definitely be an incredible experience for me.”

Speaking on this occasion, Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Select & Gitesh Sharma, Representative of Select said, “Select has been playing an integral part in bringing some of the best live musical experiences to fans across India. We are now excited to work with Millind Gaba’s first mega India tour to entertain his fans. Millind Gaba, with his soulful melodies, has struck a chord with millions of fans in India making him the voice of this generation. The tour, curated by Select will reach out to major cities, such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad along with three other cities.”