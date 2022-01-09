Postponed his Goa Visit Due to Covid Surge all over India | Abhishek Banerjee in New Plan for Goa … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The coronavirus situation is getting more and more complicated. In this situation, his visit to Goa was postponed by Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. He had this visit from today 12th January. Suspended for Covid. However, he can hold meetings with virtual party leaders. That is what is known from the grassroots sources.

Read more: Home cooked food! Big plans of the state government under the direction of the Chief Minister, who will get the benefits?

The Election Commission has announced polling dates in five states in February amid a rise in coronavirus across the country. The full voting schedule was announced on Saturday. Assembly votes in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh and Goa this year. On the same day after the announcement of the commission, Trinamool All India General Secretary (Abhishek Banerjee) expressed his personal opinion that he was in favor of keeping the polls closed during this time of crisis. Abhishek Banerjee has announced that all party programs in Diamond Harbor, his constituency, will be suspended for the next two months. In the current situation, Abhishek Banerjee, as a responsible parliamentarian, has postponed his political visit to Goa.

Read more: Is the country on the way to lockdown again? The Prime Minister was concerned about the situation at the emergency meeting shortly

According to the schedule of the commission, Goa Assembly elections will be held on 14th. Earlier, the Election Commission had laid down several rules for campaigning. Corona has been told to put more emphasis on virtual propaganda in the situation. But before these announcements, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had planned a political visit to Goa in the new year. There he will focus on campaigning.

Read more: Mauta’s messenger in Sourav’s house! Suddenly the chief minister in the court of the king?

The ruling party of Bengal has kept an eye on the national politics after the unprecedented success of the state assembly vote. Last year, the ruling party of Bengal opened an organization in Goa. For the time being, two women MPs of the party – Mahua Maitra and Sushmita Deb – have been given the task of organizing. The party leaders are going there from time to time to strengthen the organization. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have already toured Goa more than once. Abhishek Banerjee also visited Goa at the end of last year.

According to party sources, the Trinamool All India General Secretary will leave for Goa on January 9. Stay three days. He was to return to Calcutta on the 12th. A large section of the political circles seemed to think that Abhishek was actually campaigning for the Goa elections. A number of projects were also expected to be announced during Abhishek’s visit.

But Abhishek canceled the tour as Corona’s power continued to grow. According to party sources, he will not participate in any political program outside in January. If the situation improves later, all the new tours will be planned. On Saturday, Abhishek himself postponed all political meetings in his constituency Diamond Harbor for the next two months, citing the cowardly situation.