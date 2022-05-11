Potato price will decrease in bengal soon, bangla potato price will decrease soon – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The price of potato is gradually rising in the state. While the market price of Jyoti potato is at least Rs 30 per kg, the price of Chandramukhi potato has gone up in one go.

Chandramukhi potatoes are being sold at Rs 50 per kg in different markets of the state. This time the state government is trying to reduce the price of that potato. Besides, state agriculture minister Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay announced compensation to the potato growers on the day.

“Soon the price of potatoes will return to normal,” he said. However, the state agriculture minister could not say how long it would take. Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay said, “This time the highest potato production has been achieved as compared to last two years. 130 lakh metric tons of potato has been produced.”

The state agriculture minister has claimed that the production time has taken a lot longer due to the weather. By the way, the officials of the state’s agricultural marketing department think that the price will come under control as soon as the potatoes are released from the cold storage.

Read more- Storm is coming in 12 districts of Bengal including Kolkata! Ashani started showing the game?

Potatoes are already being imported from Uttar Pradesh to this state. Agriculture Minister Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay explained, “Talks are underway with the cold storage owners to release the potatoes stored in the cold storage. I have spoken to them myself. I hope the cold storage potatoes will come to the market soon.”

By the way, this time due to bad weather, potato cultivation has been disrupted a lot. Potato production has been disrupted, especially in the districts adjoining Kolkata.

Agriculture department officials claim that potato production has improved in North Bengal. In comparison, yields in some districts, including Hooghly and East Burdwan, have been slightly disrupted. However, officials at the Department of Agriculture claim that the amount is relatively low.

On the other hand, the state government compensated the potato farmers for the adverse weather conditions. Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay said, “Our state is the first to be able to pay compensation to potato farmers by May.

1 lakh 43 thousand potato farmers will get compensation this year. Of these, 948 farmers have already received compensation amounting to Tk 63.7 crore. 49.11 lakh farmers will get compensation within next three days.

Read more- ‘Such a comment from that post!’ Firhad Hakim pierced Amit Shah! What’s the matter

A total of Tk 112.6 crore is being paid to the potato farmers as compensation. Although it was not possible to pay the insurance money so early, the Agricultural Insurance Corporation of India later agreed to the state’s proposal. After that, the state decided to pay compensation to such a large number of farmers.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: May 11, 2022, 16:21 IST

Tags: Potato, Potato Price Hike