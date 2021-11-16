Poultry News: Large increase in chicken meat and egg production, says Swapan Debnath

#Kolkata: The West Bengal Poultry Federation celebrated National Chicken Day in Newtown on Tuesday. Despite not being able to attend the event, Swapan Debnath, state minister for livestock development in the virtual state, said, “The Poultry Federation started its journey in 2011 with the direct support of the West Bengal government. .5 million tons. Eggs production has increased from 800 million to 3500 million. This has been possible only with the dedicated efforts of the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee.

He also said that the West Bengal Poultry Federation, as involved in all round poultry development activities in the state, is continuing its efforts to develop poultry in collaboration with the states of East India. He added that the main source of readily available protein is chicken. Which is easy to digest and animal protein. Not only this, with the help of chicken meat you can do wonders.

Read more – School Reopnes: Tragic incident on the first day, class 9 student drowned in Bhagirathi after going to school

Read more – Virat Kohli slammed: This time Bipaka is huge with his restaurant, Tulodhana on social media

He also said that West Bengal has not yet been able to fully reach the proposed diet. However, he said that in a very short time they will be able to meet that target. This means that they will be able to provide 100 grams of chicken meat per day for adults and 50 grams per day for children. The minister further said that chicken meat is easily digestible. High levels of tryptophan increase serotonin levels and help maintain a healthy mood. Also Vitamin-B and other vitamins, minerals are found together in chicken meat.

Huge increase in number of eggs and Chicken

Not only that, chicken is good for health and muscle. Eating chicken also reduces the risk of developing excess weight, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, as well as the risk of cancer. On the same day, West Bengal Poultry Federation distributed a free booklet containing 50,000 chicken recipes to the public.

SHANKU SANTRA