PPFAS Mutual Fund opens branch in Kolkata

PPFAS Mutual Fund today announced the opening of its first branch in Kolkata. The branch is located at Suite No. A-10, 5th Floor, Chatterjee International Centre, 33-A, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700071. Rohit Kumar Sonthalia, Director, SFIC Fiscal Services Pvt. Ltd. has inaugurated the branch, he was accompanied by Kolkata based MFDs. In addition to the Head Office in Mumbai, the fund house, now serves investors and partners through seven other branches.



Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS Mutual Fund, said, “Kolkata has always been a focus market and supported us in our journey. We needed to have ‘feet on the street’ to serve our investors and partners more effectively and promptly. Opening a branch in Kolkata is just one step in that direction. I hope this positive momentum continues for us, and we can further expand our reach, to welcome more investors and partners to the PPFAS family.”

The fund currently offers four Schemes and manages total Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs. 22,702.31 Crores as per the Factsheet for February 2022.

Besides the ‘go-anywhere’ flagship scheme – Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund – the fund house offers three other Schemes.

Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund (An open-ended equity linked saving scheme with a statutory lock in of 3 years and tax benefit) is an India-centric Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), providing an investor with Income Tax benefit upto Rs. 1.50 lakhs u/s 80C, with a statutory lock-in period of 3 years.

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund (An open-ended Liquid Scheme) offers investors a relatively safe investment option, besides serving as an enabler to invest in the other three Schemes via the Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) route.

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund (An open-ended hybrid scheme investing predominantly in debt instruments) is the Fund’s Debt offering. It will complete one year in May 2022. The fund invests in Debt, Equity and REITs & InvITs.

About PPFAS Mutual Fund: PPFAS Mutual Fund (PPFAS MF) sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. The Sponsor was among India’s earliest SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers, having secured a license in 1996. PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) is led by Mr. Neil Parag Parikh, the Chairman and CEO, since May 2015. Before that, it was led by the Founder, (Late) Mr. Parag S. Parikh.