“Prapti” is all set to release on 10th June

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“Prapti” a film by Anurag Pati, presented by Pratyusha Roslin, under the banner of Prantik Productions is all set to hit the silver screen on 10th June.

“Prapti” recently had its Music Release event at Atom Yumm Lounge in the presence of the cast Samadarshi Dutta, Pratyusha Roslin, Debdut Ghosh and Ananya Pal Bhattacharya along with other reputed personalities. The film is based on the story written by eminent writer Budhhadev Guha.

Three songs which got released at the event are, ‘Raai’ sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, ‘Raai'( Reprise Version) sung by Amrita Singh and ‘Shoi’ sung by Sravan Bhattacharya, who has created the brilliant musical score for the songs which has been perfectly penned down by Ritam Sen.

Shoma has been married to Sunanda for almost a year. Sunanda works in the forest department of ‘Bari’, a place in ‘Bihar’. So Shoma has to stay there. But Shoma can’t pay attention to anything in her family. Nothing helps her in forgetting the love of her life, ‘Bedey da’. Even today Shoma writes letters to Bedey da, but gets no reply. One day, unexpectedly, Bedey da comes to Sunanda’s place to meet Shoma. Shoma’s mind gets filled with an unknown joy. “Prapti” is all about the moments that were created by these two pure souls that day.

Anurag Pati and his team has created a visual magic with the the storyline which tells a love story blended with melancholy, loneliness and joy. The picturisation of the released songs were mindblowing and creates a lot of expectation for “Prapti” of being a good film.