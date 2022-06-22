Prasenjit Chatterjee in Nabanna || Prosenjit Chatterjee suddenly appeared in Navanne, what is the discussion with the Chief Minister? Rumors in Tollywood

#Kolkata: New buzz in Tollywood 7 Rumors spread throughout Bengal Prosenjit Chatterjee, the number one actor of the moment, suddenly appeared in Navanne 7 met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee However, the meeting was not for a long time According to sources, this is just a courtesy call Time is also short They only talked for 20 minutes about the permission to shoot the movie. Then the actor went out It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post

‘Aay Khuku Aay’ was released on June 17 in theaters. The audience has filled this film starring Prosenjit with good wishes, love and admiration. This time old Ranima Ditipriya also got the affection of people as ‘Khuku’. Ditipriya on screen for the first time with Prosenjit Chatterjee. The story of father and daughter has won the hearts of all. This time maybe waiting for another surprise

Jit and Prosenjit Chatterjee have worked together in this film. But not acting together. Prosenjit has acted in the film produced by Jeet. It is not uncommon for a popular hero to find a good story for the most senior actor in the industry. The film is directed by Souvik Kundur. The story of the film revolves around various aspects of the father-daughter relationship. There is a mixture of emotion and drama in the story. This time maybe waiting for another surprise

