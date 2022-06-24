‘Pratham Barer Pratham Dekha’ releases on 8th July

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Pratham Barer Pratham Dekha’ a film by Aakash Malakar, presented by SB Films & Entertainment is all set to hit the silver screen on 8th July. This love story stars Arya Dasgupta, Ritika Sen, Kharaj Mukherjee, Tulika Basu, Shantilal Mukhetjee, Debranjan Nag , Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, Raju Majumdar and Prasun Gain.

The story portrays the bonding, emotion and journey of friendship set in the era of early 2003. Arya Dasgupta and Ritika Sen’s chemistry on screen remains to be the key feature of the movie. Director Akash Malakar is confident about the success of ‘Pratham Barer Pratham Dekha’ at the box office.