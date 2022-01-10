Premature rains could cause crop damage, warns farmers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state is expected to be on the lookout for storm surges due to the winter storm. The state administration especially warned the farmers about the untimely rains. Potatoes and various crops can be damaged by this rain, as well as by various pests. The agricultural officers of the block have to take necessary preparations for that. Fruits and vegetables that are already ready should be removed. It would not be right to sow any new paddy at this time. It is time to harvest Robi and Boro paddy. Farmers and cultivators also need to be vigilant to save paddy. The Chief Secretary directed the districts. Nabanna warned the farmers in advance that the western winds could cause storms and rains across the state.

Read more – The Goa minister resigned in the face of the vote, saying the BJP was not a party of ordinary people

Due to the western storm, the weather has started changing again in the state since Monday. It will start raining in the western districts from Monday. Light to moderate rains are expected in the state including Kolkata from Wednesday to Friday. Hail may fall in western districts and hilly areas. Heavy fog will cover Nadia, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad in next 24 hours. There may be heavy fog in almost all the districts of North Bengal. The temperature may rise up to 5 degrees tomorrow. Even after that, the weather office does not see the possibility of lowering the temperature. It has been reported that winter will be less in both North and South Bengal. Although there is a hint of mild winter in the morning and evening, if the day gets colder, the winter will disappear.

Read more: Two vehicles in a row stopped at Naka checkpoint, which was recovered from inside, police said.

The sky is likely to be cloudy for the next few days. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 26.2 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees above normal.

Somraj Bandopadhyay