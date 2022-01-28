Presently, she is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s physical condition is alarming but stable (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update)! A two-member medical board examined Sandhya Mukherjee’s condition at 2.15 pm on Thursday. The Medical Board consists of Dr. Shushan Mukherjee (Director & HOD, Cardiothoracic Surgery), Dr. Prakash Chandra Mandal (HOD Cardiology), Dr. Buddhadev Chattopadhyay (Director, Orthopedic), Dr. Ranjan Kamilya (Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Consultant, Orthopedic). Nephrologist). Doctors of the Medical Board spoke to Sandhya Mukherjee’s family and informed her about her condition (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). The medical method of Geetashree is explained in detail. The family has been told in detail what will be Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s treatment in the future, how it will be and what the consequences may be (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill).

Read more: Trinamool proposes condemnation of Governor in Legislative Assembly

Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update) is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital. According to hospital sources, his condition is stable though he is not yet in critical condition. This morning Sandhya Mukherjee has slightly improved physically. Some blood test reports came back positive. However, some reports are yet to come. In the morning, the rice tube was removed and tea biscuits were fed to the veteran artist (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update). The legendary singer has heart problems, she is also covid positive, so there is a risk of organ failure. There are also liver problems. Hemoglobin levels are also low. Although stable, Geetashree is still on oxygen support. Today, however, he has no fever. Blood pressure is controlled with a low dose vasopressor.

Read more: Bappi Lahiri in style … ‘Dawn of Jadavpur’, who said? Saini Ghosh’s video is viral!

On Thursday, Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee was admitted to 103 cabin of Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Geetashree was brought to SSKM through Green Corridor. Somnath Kundu, the chief physician of the chest department of SSKM Hospital, was in charge of his treatment. Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the Critical Care Department, and Niladri Sarkar (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, critically ill), the doctor of medicine, saw him soon after he was admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, there is a deep infection in both the lungs. There is a slight temperature and obsession. Initially the artist was given oxygen support. The nine-year-old artist has been suffering from old age for some time (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). After hospitalization, he was given supportive treatment. In addition to administering antipyretic drugs and oxygen, various experiments were started. Coroner’s RTPCR test is done, report comes positive. He was later transferred to Apollo Hospital.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: January 28, 2022, 18:15 IST

Tags: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update