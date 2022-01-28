January 28, 2022

Presently, she is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s physical condition is alarming but stable (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update)! A two-member medical board examined Sandhya Mukherjee’s condition at 2.15 pm on Thursday. The Medical Board consists of Dr. Shushan Mukherjee (Director & HOD, Cardiothoracic Surgery), Dr. Prakash Chandra Mandal (HOD Cardiology), Dr. Buddhadev Chattopadhyay (Director, Orthopedic), Dr. Ranjan Kamilya (Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Consultant, Orthopedic). Nephrologist). Doctors of the Medical Board spoke to Sandhya Mukherjee’s family and informed her about her condition (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). The medical method of Geetashree is explained in detail. The family has been told in detail what will be Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s treatment in the future, how it will be and what the consequences may be (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill).

Read more: Trinamool proposes condemnation of Governor in Legislative Assembly

Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update) is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital. According to hospital sources, his condition is stable though he is not yet in critical condition. This morning Sandhya Mukherjee has slightly improved physically. Some blood test reports came back positive. However, some reports are yet to come. In the morning, the rice tube was removed and tea biscuits were fed to the veteran artist (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update). The legendary singer has heart problems, she is also covid positive, so there is a risk of organ failure. There are also liver problems. Hemoglobin levels are also low. Although stable, Geetashree is still on oxygen support. Today, however, he has no fever. Blood pressure is controlled with a low dose vasopressor.

Read more: Bappi Lahiri in style … ‘Dawn of Jadavpur’, who said? Saini Ghosh’s video is viral!

On Thursday, Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee was admitted to 103 cabin of Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Geetashree was brought to SSKM through Green Corridor. Somnath Kundu, the chief physician of the chest department of SSKM Hospital, was in charge of his treatment. Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the Critical Care Department, and Niladri Sarkar (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, critically ill), the doctor of medicine, saw him soon after he was admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, there is a deep infection in both the lungs. There is a slight temperature and obsession. Initially the artist was given oxygen support. The nine-year-old artist has been suffering from old age for some time (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). After hospitalization, he was given supportive treatment. In addition to administering antipyretic drugs and oxygen, various experiments were started. Coroner’s RTPCR test is done, report comes positive. He was later transferred to Apollo Hospital.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

reacts and attacks strongly in twitter on Dilip Ghosh’s jhalmuri comment | “Agree to do 100 jhalamuri episodes …” In what context did Trinamool supriya say? – News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin

reacts and attacks strongly in twitter on Dilip Ghosh’s jhalmuri comment | “Agree to do 100 jhalamuri episodes …” In what context did Trinamool supriya say? – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

West Bengal Coronavirus Update: Lotus infection rate increased with relief! Learn the state corona

50 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

reacts and attacks strongly in twitter on Dilip Ghosh’s jhalmuri comment | “Agree to do 100 jhalamuri episodes …” In what context did Trinamool supriya say? – News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin

reacts and attacks strongly in twitter on Dilip Ghosh’s jhalmuri comment | “Agree to do 100 jhalamuri episodes …” In what context did Trinamool supriya say? – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

Gaurav Tekriwal introduces High Speed Vedic Maths to the world

41 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

West Bengal Coronavirus Update: Lotus infection rate increased with relief! Learn the state corona

50 mins ago admin

TMC Vs Governor: ‘Is he selfish? In fact, the scholar-idiot! ‘ Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sharp sneer at Sukhendushekhar …

2 hours ago admin