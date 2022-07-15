Presidency Correctional Institution will report to the court about physical condition of Chhatradhar Mahato who is presently corona positive – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chhatradhar Mahato affected by corona. Beleghata ID under treatment. According to sources, the Presidency Correctional Authority is going to report to the court about his physical condition.

The special NIA court had rejected the application for extension of interim bail in the capital detention case. After Chhatradhar’s application was rejected, he had to return to the Presidency Correctional Institution. Chhatradhar Mahato was ill when he appeared in a special NIA court on July 8 after his interim bail expired, his lawyer claimed. Although no bail was granted, the judge of the special court of the NIA asked the superintendent of the Presidency Correctional Institution to make all arrangements for the treatment of Chhatradhar Mahato through video conference.

According to the correctional facility, Chhatradhar was sent to SSKM on the same night. There his covid was examined. After the report was positive, he was shifted to Beleghata ID Hospital. According to the source, the Presidency Correctional Authority is going to send a report to the court about the physical condition of Chhatradhar Mahato. The court was directed to give a report on the condition of Chhatradhar.

Chhatradhar Mahato had applied for interim bail for the marriage of his son. He was granted interim bail from July 2 to July 6. After being released on bail, Chhatradhar took part in the wedding of his son at his village home for a few days. There he fell ill and on July 8 he went to Jhargram Super Specialty Hospital with shortness of breath. After initial treatment there, he was sent to Medinipur Medical College. From Medinipur Medical College and Hospital on the 7th he went straight to the special court of the NIA in Calcutta. His lawyer reported the illness to the court. The judge then asked the Presidency Correctional Authority to report the physical condition to the truth.

It may be mentioned that the NIA arrested Chhatradhar from his house in Lalgarh police station area on the night of March 26, 2021 in connection with two cases. He was granted bail in a murder case and did not get bail in the case of arresting Banshtala Rajdhani.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 15, 2022, 17:07 IST

Tags: Chhatradhar Mahato