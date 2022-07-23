President Draupadi Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony, 27 tribal artists of Bengal, the event will be crowded – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tribal dance to the beat of Dhamsa Madal. Santali song. This is how 27 tribal artists of Bengal crossed over to Delhi to showcase their art and culture at Draupadi Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony as the President. A team of 27 including Somlal Murmu, Mamni Saren, Basanti Mandi left for Delhi to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the President. The team consists of 14 male and 13 female tribal artists.

Today, Saturday morning, everyone took a train from Howrah to the capital Delhi. All of them are residents of different tribal villages of Hooghly district. Some are residents of Suratsingpur of Dhanekhali block, Napara of Singur block, and some of Hatni of Pandua. Everyone will perform tribal dances in the cultural program organized on the occasion of swearing-in ceremony with Dhamsa Madal in yellow-red dress. Tribal artistes from across Delhi were overwhelmed by the invitation to perform their tribal dances at the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s first woman president from a tribal community.

Everyone said, ‘I never dreamed that I would get this opportunity. We are proud’. The current President’s term as India’s top constitutional post ends on July 24. His successor will be sworn in on July 25. Draupadi Murmu completed a full circle of her career from being a clerk, school teacher, councillor, legislator, minister, governor to becoming the president of the country. From the very beginning, the BJP wanted to project Draupadi as the ‘first tribal president’. That request was won last Thursday. Draupadi Murmu is going to take oath as President next Monday.

According to BJP sources, the Bengal BJP leadership was instructed by the central leadership in Delhi that Bengal’s tribal artist community should also appear in Delhi. After that, the names of 27 artists were finalized by Padma leaders of Bengal. Tribal artists of Bengal are happy to be invited to participate in the cultural program of the swearing-in ceremony. Bengal’s tribal artists were called upon to make the swearing-in ceremony more colorful through tribal culture. Draupadi Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony Dhamsa Madal dance, song Rural traditions and culture of Bengal’s tribal society – now waiting to be united together. Who grew up in the clay yard. Who walks along the path. At last, Draupadi Murmur, who became the president from the tribal community at the top of the country’s constitutional post, at the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, Bengali tribal artist yoga, is considered politically significant enough by informed circles.

