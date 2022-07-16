Presidential election on Monday, activity in Delhi-Ocher camp in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The activities regarding the presidential election are in the ocher camp. A whip has already been issued by the party to ensure that no one is prevented from voting for the party candidate.

Before flying to Delhi on Saturday, BJP state president Sukant Majumdar said, ‘Lok Sabha is there. Apart from that, we have to go two days earlier because, on the occasion of the presidential election, there will be a meeting with all the MPs in Delhi today and tomorrow.’

Sukanta Majumder is still optimistic about getting the support of Bengal’s Trinamool MLAs, claiming that party presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu’s victory by a huge margin is only a matter of time. On the one hand, when the MPs from the ocher camp of Bengal are reaching Delhi one by one. Just then, the Bengal BJP leadership took the initiative to bring together the MLAs of the ocher camp of Bengal in Kolkata.

Read more: BJP has nominated Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President!

A special training camp has been organized for hands-on training on how to vote in the presidential election tomorrow Sunday. Today, BJP MLAs have also been directed to be present in Kolkata by Saturday. July 18 Monday presidential election. Just a day before that, a special training camp will be held in Kolkata on Sunday, July 17. This camp will provide training on how to vote. Hands-on lessons will be taught by experienced professionals.

Read more: Modi government is giving dust in the eyes, Trinamool is boycotting the all-party meeting by complaining

According to BJP sources, this special training camp has been organized by Gerua Shibir so that not a single vote of the party representatives is wasted. Most of the members of the state assembly are new. They have no experience of voting in presidential elections. According to party sources, the training camp will be held tomorrow Sunday to prevent the loss of votes.

Incidentally, BJP has 70 members in the Assembly. However, the BJP leadership is worried about the absence of some MLAs and MPs during the courtesy meeting with the party’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu at a private luxury hotel in Kolkata on Tuesday.