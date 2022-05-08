prices of potato and chicken getting high check out latest price of Meat and Vegetables | Will there be no meat in the middle class on Sunday? Potato prices skyrocket! What the market says – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The price of cooking gas has already gone up. This time the fire is deeper and more worrying in the Sunday market. Even a week ago the price of potato was around 24 rupees per kg, now the price of Jyoti potato is 30 rupees per kg. Similarly, the price of Chandramukhi potato has gone up from Rs 30 to Rs 32 a week ago, which is now Rs 35. As a result, mango-Bengali is naturally folded on the forehead.

It’s not just that the price of potatoes has gone up. Prices of vegetables have also gone up. On Sunday, the price of raw lentils was 100 to 60 rupees per kilo. However, in the midst of such a price increase, there is news of relief from lemons. A few days ago, the price of a piece of lemon was around ten rupees, but now it is a little less. However, the price of eggplant has increased a lot, now it is 100 to 80 rupees per kg, but before it was 60 to 50 rupees per kilo.

Like other vegetables, the price of tomato has gone up. Earlier it was forty rupees per kilo but now it is sixty rupees per kilo in Maniktala market. Similarly, carrots were not excluded from the price hike. Ravi Dam, a vegetable seller in Maniktala Bazar, said that the prices of some vegetables have gone up like the prices of various items but it is not difficult to understand that the general public has faced many problems in increasing the prices of potatoes.

A buyer by the name of Subir Karmakar said, “The price of gas has gone up but now we see that the price of vegetables has also gone up and the price of potato has gone up. However, the price of chicken increased in Maniktala market on Sunday. The price of chicken meat in Maniktala market was Tk 280 per kg but earlier it was Tk 220 per kg.

The price of whole chicken meat is now 180 rupees per kg but earlier it was 150 rupees per kg. A buyer by the name of Suraj Sonkar heard the price of chicken meat and said, “Do you have to understand the meat in the menu this time?” Mohammed Samim, a vendor, said: “The reason for the rise in prices is various factors, including the increase in the price of chicken feed, but the price will not go down below Rs.

