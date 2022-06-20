Primary Recruitment || Instructions for forensic examination of the documents relating to the initial appointment, the shortcomings of the board will also be examined

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed forensic examination of all the working documents of the board to prepare the second recruitment list for the primary in 2016. The CFSL has been instructed to conduct forensic examination of all the documents prepared for the second recruitment list. The forensic team will look into the details of the documents and the signatures.

Abhijit Banerjee has directed one CBI probe after another on SSC recruitment corruption He recently expressed regret over the CBI investigation Justice Gangopadhyay also questioned whether it would have been more effective to set up a special inquiry team or seat instead of the CBI. Of these, eight have been directed to investigate allegations of SSC recruitment, two in the primary tate.

Read more: What is the price of 1 kg of hilsa? Where is the first hilsa of the season – at what price? See list

In the case of corruption in the recruitment of primary teachers, there are several shortcomings on the part of the council As per the order of the court, the Board of Primary Education could not submit the applications of 26 students The board could not even submit the approval paper with the signatures of the members of the panel which was formed for the second appointment of 263 people as per the court order. The question is sent to resolve the issue of error, the board has submitted the documents related to that decision. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay instructed the CFSL to find out the truth by forensic examination of these documents.

Former state education minister Perth Chatterjee has been questioned by the CBI in the SSC corruption case. Justice Gangopadhyay also directed that case Lawyer and Trinamool MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay is questioning the High Court in the case on behalf of Perth Chatterjee.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 20, 2022, 19:30 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court