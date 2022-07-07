Primary Teachers Recruitment Scam: CBI raids Manik Bhattacharya’s house Investigation is being wrapped up in primary corruption?

#Kolkata: Trinamool MLA from the post of President of the Board of Primary Education. Manik Bhattacharya was ordered to be removed immediately by the Calcutta High Court. Manik was accused of irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said Manik Bhattacharya should be removed from his post immediately. The concerned department will decide who will come in his place. Until then, Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, secretary of the board, will be in charge. And this time the CBI raided Manik Bhattacharya’s house directly.

On Thursday, a CBI team searched the house of former Parliament Speaker Manik Bhattacharya in a primary teacher corruption case. A search is also underway at Secretary Ratna Chakraborty’s Bagchi house. The CBI team also visited the Parliament office. Sources said that the operation was carried out to confiscate the documents in the interest of investigation. A few days ago, Manik Bhattacharya was removed on the order of the High Court. This time the CBI raided Manik’s house in Bapuji Nagar. Meanwhile, five CBI officers are reportedly conducting a search at the West Bengal Primary Education Board office.

The CBI, which is investigating the corruption case, had recently summoned Manik, the president of the Primary Education Parliament and a Trinamool MLA. He also appeared at the CBI office. Within a week, a single bench of Justice Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court ordered Manik’s removal. The judge also said that Manik would have to answer certain questions related to Tate corruption from appearing in court.

It may be mentioned that a person named Ramesh Ali had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court alleging irregularities in the merit list of TET. In 2014, the recruitment notification for primary schools was published. That’s how Tate’s exam was on October 11, 2015. The results were released in September 2016. In the same year, the Primary Education Parliament published the first merit list. But the next year, i.e. on December 4, 2016, the second or additional merit list was also published. About 23 lakh job seekers appeared for the exam. Of these, 42,000 candidates were given appointment letters as teachers. Ramesh alleged that the second merit list published in this appointment was illegal. Earlier, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the dismissal of 269 people who got jobs in the second list.

