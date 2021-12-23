Primary TET: Disposal of the case, error in the primary TET case Manal Board! Big news for examinees …

#Kolkata: A new twist in the 2014 primary Tate case. The Board of Primary Education admitted in court that there were some errors in the numbering and selection of candidates. At the same time, the board will correct the errors in the ‘7 questionable’ cases. The Board of Primary Education has proposed to the High Court to open the complaint cell and rectify the error. Candidates can report errors in the re-evaluation of the 2014 TET examination book. Errors can be reported on the board’s online portal. Error must be reported within 15 days.

The board has informed that the board will take appropriate steps to rectify the error. The interview will be done according to the schedule of 636 examinees. Justice Amrita Sinha disposed of the case on the assurance of the board. The court, however, directed that the plaintiffs must be interviewed within three days. After the instruction, the lawyer of the board informed that the plaintiffs will be called for interview within three days.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Amrita Sinha directed the board to look into the allegations of those who have been appointed. All the complaints that will be submitted within 15 days will have to be investigated and action will be taken accordingly. The board agreed to that.

Incidentally, in 2014, the board published a list of 638 vacancies to be called for interviews for those who have passed the TET. Five candidates approached the High Court against that list. They complained that 8 questions were wrong in that exam question paper. The board informed that if any answer is given to those 7 questions, full marks will be given. But even then they complained that it did not happen in the case of those examinees. The case came up again on Thursday. The plaintiffs have been directed to be interviewed there.