Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates’ Revolutionary India Gallery ‘in Victoria on Martyrs’ Day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day. March 23 is the day of execution of three Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. On 23 March 1931, the British rulers hanged three young freedom fighters who were constantly fighting against the British rule. That day is celebrated as Martyr’s Day. Inaugurating the gallery (Biplobi Bharat Gallery) on this day, Narendra Modi said that this gallery (Biplobi Bharat Gallery) basically highlights the events through which India gained independence, highlights the contribution of revolutionaries in the freedom struggle.

“Our past points to our present. On this day in 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged. When Khudiram was hanged on August 11, 1906, he was even younger, “said Modi. Calling upon the youth of the country not to underestimate their own strengths and potentials, the Prime Minister said that due to the hard work of today’s youth, India would become the most important place in the world (Biplobi Bharat Gallery).

The Prime Minister added that the country is now re-evaluating its glorious past with new insights. “We have set up the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi and the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park in Ranchi to encourage heritage tourism,” Modi said.

On the other hand, the newly elected UP government of Punjab has declared a public holiday on Martyrs’ Day of three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivram Rajguru. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a holiday in the state on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on March 23.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: March 24, 2022, 00:09 IST

Tags: Martyr’s Day, Narendra Modi