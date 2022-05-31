Menu
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolence message on KK’s death – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the sudden death of singer KK On this day, after a show in Kolkata, this famous singer felt sick He later died at a hospital in Kolkata At the age of 53, he passed away

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “I am saddened by the untimely demise of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. His songs captured a variety of emotions, making people of all ages feel united We will remember him through his songs Condolences to his family and fans Om Shanti 6 ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali.





Previous articleFamous Singer KK Dies After A Concert In Kolkata
Next articleSinger KK Died: There was a suffocating atmosphere because there were more people! Keke left the stage before the scheduled time!
