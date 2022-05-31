Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolence message on KK’s death – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the sudden death of singer KK On this day, after a show in Kolkata, this famous singer felt sick He later died at a hospital in Kolkata At the age of 53, he passed away

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. – Narendra Modi (narendramodi) May 31, 2022

